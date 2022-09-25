Video- Shubham Botre

Hawaman Andaj : बनावट हवामान तज्ज्ञ उठले शेतकऱ्यांच्या मुळावर !

हवामान विभागाने चुकीची माहिती दिली म्हणून आमचं नुकसान झालं अस म्हणत त्यांच्यावर बऱ्याच केसेस झाल्या. अगदी त्याच पद्धतीने या भोंदू लोकांचे अंदाज खोटे ठरले की त्यांच्यावरही केसेस व्हायला हव्यात. तसेच त्यांच्यामुळे छद्म विज्ञानाचा प्रसार होतोय म्हणत अंधश्रद्धा निर्मूलन कायद्यांतर्गत कारवाई करावी. राज्य सरकारने यात लवकरात लवकर लक्ष घालण्याची गरज असल्याचं ही त्यांनी यावेळी बोलून दाखवलं.

Many cases have been filed against the Meteorological Department saying that we have suffered loss due to giving wrong information. In the same way, if the predictions of these hypocrites proved false, they should also be prosecuted. Also action should be taken under the Abolition of Superstitions Act saying that they are spreading pseudo science. He said that the state government needs to pay attention to this at the earliest.