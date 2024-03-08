International Women's Day 2024: १३ भारतीय महिला ज्या त्यांच्या क्षेत्रात 'पहिल्या' होत्या...

व्हिडिओ
आंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस.. जगभरातील महिलांचा, स्त्री जातीचा सन्मान करण्याचा एक दिवस... तरी, आंतरराष्ट्रीय महिला दिनानिमित्त १३ अशा unsung heroes म्हणजेच कर्तृत्ववान भारतीय महिलांबद्दल आपण या व्हिडिओतून जाणून घेणार आहोत... ज्यांच्याबद्दल आपल्यापैकी अनेकांना माहिती नसेल.... त्यासाठी व्हिडिओ शेवटपर्यंत पाहा...
(International Women's Day 2024: 13 Indian women who were the 'firsts' in their field)
