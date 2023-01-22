Video- Komal Jadhav (कोमल जाधव)

Joshimath ground report: उणे २ अंश सेल्सिअस तापमानात नागरिक कसे राहताहेत? पुनर्वसन कॅम्पमधून आढावा

Joshimath landslide: उत्तराखंडमधील जोशीमठमध्ये एकाचवेळी शहरातल्या पाचशेहून अधिक घरांना मोठे तडे गेलेत. त्यामुळे नागरिकांचं सुरक्षितस्थळी स्थलांतर करण्यात आल्याचं प्रशासनानं म्हटलंय, पण त्यावरच स्थानिकांनी सवाल उपस्थित केलेत.

In Joshimath in Uttarakhand, more than 500 houses in the city have developed major cracks at the same time. Therefore, the administration has said that the citizens have been shifted to a safer place, but the locals have raised questions about it.