Kirit Somaiya | मुख्यमंत्री Uddhav Thackeray आणि Sanjay Raut यांच्यावर हल्लाबोल | Sakal
sakal

बोलून बातमी शोधा

  1. Home
  2. Video Story
  3. Kirit Somaiya Slams Uddhav Thackeray And Sanjay Raut On Ins Vikrant Case
Video- Vaishnavi Patil

Video: मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव ठाकरे आणि संजय राऊत यांच्यावर हल्लाबोल

Published on : 08 April, 2022, 06:43 AM

Web Title: Kirit Somaiya Slams Uddhav Thackeray And Sanjay Raut On Ins Vikrant Case

Read Latest Marathi News Headlines of Maharashtra, Live Marathi News of Mumbai, Pune, Politics, Finance, Entertainment, Sports, Jobs, Lifestyle at Sakal. To Get Updates on Mobile, Download the Sakal Mobile App for Android & iOS.
सकाळ आता सर्व सोशल मीडिया प्लॅटफॉर्मवर. ताज्या घडामोडींसाठी टेलिग्राम, फेसबुक, ट्विटर, शेअर चॅट आणि इन्स्टाग्रामवर आम्हाला फॉलो करा तसेच, आमच्या YouTube Channel आजच Subscribe करा..
टॅग्स :Sanjay RautKirit SomaiyaUddhav Thackeray
sakal_logo
OUR SERVICES
go to top