Modi ka Parivar हे का ट्रेंड होतंय? PM Narendra Modi वर आरोप करताना Lalu Prasad Yadav काय म्हणाले?

मोदी का परिवार हे सकाळपासून ट्विटरवर, सोशल मीडियावर चांगलंच चर्चेत आलं. त्यातच देशातील सर्व कॅबिनेटमंत्री, भाजपची दिग्गज नेतेमंडळींनीही आपलं सोशल मीडियावर नावापुढे मोदी का परिवार असं लावलं. त्यामुळे एका रात्रीत असं काय घडलं की, मोदी का परिवार ट्रेंड होतंय आणि सगळे भाजप नेते आपण मोदींचा परिवार असल्याचं म्हणताहेत. ते जाणून घेऊयात या व्हिडिओतून-

Narendra Modi
Lalu Prasad Yadav

