Video- yamini Lawhate
Video : राड्यावर स्पष्टीकरण देताना नेत्यांचं स्पष्टीकरण जरा ऐका
Published on : 24 August 2022, 9:32 am
सध्या राज्याचं पावसाळी अधिवेशन सुरु आहे. यात आज विधानसभेच्या पायऱ्यांवर आंदोलनावेळी विरोधक आणि सत्ताधाऱ्यांमध्ये धक्काबुक्की झाल्याचा प्रकार घडला. त्याविषयी विरोधी पक्षनेते Ajit Pawar आणि शिंदे गटाचे आमदार Bharat Gogawale यांनी काय स्पष्टीकरण दिलं, तुम्हीच पाहा
Web Title: Leader Of Opposition Ajit Pawar And Shinde Grou Mla Bharat Gogawale Gave An Explanation About The Nature Of The Scuffle In The Legislative Hall
Read Latest Marathi News Headlines of Maharashtra, Live Marathi News of Mumbai, Pune, Politics, Finance, Entertainment, Sports, Jobs, Lifestyle at Sakal. To Get Updates on Mobile, Download the Sakal Mobile App for Android & iOS.
सकाळ आता सर्व सोशल मीडिया प्लॅटफॉर्मवर. ताज्या घडामोडींसाठी टेलिग्राम, फेसबुक, ट्विटर, शेअर चॅट आणि इन्स्टाग्रामवर आम्हाला फॉलो करा तसेच, आमच्या YouTube Channel आजच Subscribe करा..
सकाळ आता सर्व सोशल मीडिया प्लॅटफॉर्मवर. ताज्या घडामोडींसाठी टेलिग्राम, फेसबुक, ट्विटर, शेअर चॅट आणि इन्स्टाग्रामवर आम्हाला फॉलो करा तसेच, आमच्या YouTube Channel आजच Subscribe करा..