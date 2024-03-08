व्हिडिओ

Madan Bafna Lonavala Uncut Speech: Sharad Pawar यांच्यासमोर घेतली Ajit Pawar आणि आमदारांची शाळा

राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस शरदचंद्र पवार पक्षातर्फे लोणावळ्यात मावळ मध्ये असलेल्या प्रमुख पदाधिकाऱ्यांचा मेळावा पार पडला. या मेळाव्याला स्वतः शरद पवारांनी मार्गदर्शन केलं. या मेळाव्यात पवारांसमोर भाषण करताना मदन बाफना यांनी अजित पवारांसोबतच त्यांच्यासोबत गेलेले सुनील तटकरे, प्रफुल पटेल, छगन भुजबळ, सुनील शेळके यांची चांगलीच शाळा घेतली.

