व्हिडिओ

Manoj Jarange मराठ्यांना शिक्षण, नोकरीत आरक्षण मिळूनही सरकारवर का भडकले?

मागासवर्ग आयोगाच्या अहवालावर चर्चा करण्यासाठी मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे यांनी विशेष अधिवेशनापूर्वी राज्य मंत्रिमंडळाची बैठक घेतली. या बैठकीत मराठा समाजाला नोकरीत आणि शिक्षणात १० टक्के आरक्षण देण्याचा निर्णय घेण्यात आला आहे. तरी, या निर्णयानंतरही मराठा आंदोलक मनोज जरांगे सरकारवर भडकलेत. त्यांची काय भूमिका आहे, ते जाणून घ्या या व्हिडिओतून-

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Maratha Reservation
Maratha
Maratha Community
Maratha reservation case
maratha community reservation
OBC and Maratha reservation

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News
www.esakal.com