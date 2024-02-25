व्हिडिओ

Manoj Jarange Patil बोलता बोलता रागानं उठले, मुंबईला निघाले, अंतरवाली सराटीत उडाला गोंधळ

मराठा आंदोलनाचे नेते मनोज जरांगे पाटील यांनी महत्त्वाची आणि निर्णायक बैठक घेतली आहे. या बैठकीत मनोज जरांगे यांनी थेट उपमुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीसांचे नाव घेऊन पहिल्यांदाच थेटच आरोप केले आहेत. दरम्यान बोलत असताना जरांगे पाटील अचानक आक्रमक झाले, जमलेला मराठा समाज त्यांना शांत करण्याचा प्रयत्न करत होते, मात्र ते शांत होत नव्हते. बैठक स्थळी अचानक एकच गोंधळ उडाला.

Maratha Reservation
OBC and Maratha reservation

