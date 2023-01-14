Video- Komal Jadhav (कोमल जाधव)

Marathi Podcast Summit: मराठी पॉडकास्टसाठी स्क्रिप्ट कशी लिहावी?, अनिरुद्ध पावडेंचं मार्गदर्शन

सकाळ माध्यम समूह आणि आयडीया ब्र्यू स्टुडिओच्या संयुक्त विद्यमातून नुकतंच मराठी पॉडकास्ट समिट पुण्यात पार पडलं. या समिटमध्ये मराठी पॉडकास्ट शिकणाऱ्यांना आणि निर्मिती करणाऱ्यांना मार्गदर्शन करण्यात आले. यावेळी आयडिया ब्र्यू (Idea Brew) स्टुडिओचे कंटेंट हेड अनिरुद्ध पावडे यांनी पॉडकास्टसाठी स्क्रिप्ट कशी लिहावी याविषयी मार्गदर्शन केलं.

The Marathi Podcast Summit was recently held in Pune through the joint venture of Sakal Media Group and Idea Brew Studio. In this summit, Anirudh Pavde, content head of Idea Brew studio, guided marathi podcast learners and producers about script writing for a podcast.