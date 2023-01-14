Video- Komal Jadhav (कोमल जाधव)

Marathi Podcast Summit: पॉडकास्टर्सनं मुलाखती कशी घ्यावी? आर.जे. संग्राम यांचं मार्गदर्शन

नुकतंच मराठी पॉडकास्ट समिट पुण्यात पार पडलं. या समिटमध्ये प्रसिद्ध आर. जे. संग्राम यांनीही मार्गदर्शन केलं. त्यांच्यासोबतच्या गप्पांमध्ये पॉडकास्टवरील मुलाखती उत्तमरित्या कशा साकारू शकतो, पॉडकास्टसाठीचा आवाज कसा असावा, पॉडकास्टवरील मुलाखती घेताना कोणती काळजी घ्यावी, याविषयी मार्गदर्शन केलं.

Recently, the Marathi Podcast Summit was held in Pune. Renowned R.J Sangram also gave guidance at the Marathi Podcast Summit. In the conversation with them, he gave guidance on how to play an interview on podcasts, how to sound for podcasts, what care to take while taking an interview on podcasts.