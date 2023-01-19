Video- Komal Jadhav (कोमल जाधव)

Arvind Sawant: “माजू नका, काळ बदलतो”, खासदार अरविंद सावंतांनी अधिकाऱ्यांनाच झापलं

पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी आज मुंबई दौऱ्यावर आहेत. यावेळी त्यांच्याकडून अनेक विकासकामं आणि मेट्रोचं लोकार्पण होणार आहे. पण त्यासाठी केलेल्या निमंत्रणपत्रिकेवर नाव नसल्यानं ठाकरे गटाचे खासदार अरविंद सावंतांनी निमंत्रण द्यायला आलेल्या अधिकाऱ्यांना चांगलंच धारेवर धरलं. यावेळी नेमकं काय घडलं ते पाहूयात-

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Mumbai today. On this occasion, many development works and metro will be inaugurate by PM Modi. But since there was no name on the invitation card, Thackeray group MP Arvind Sawant scolded the officials who came to give the invitation to him. Let's see what exactly happened this time –