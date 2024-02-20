व्हिडिओ

Nilesh Rane-Bhaskar Jadhav यांच्यातला Chiplun मधला राडा पूर्वनियोजित? हल्ल्याआधीचा Video Viral

निलेश राणे आणि भास्कर जाधवांच्या कार्यकर्त्यांमध्ये १६ फेब्रुवारीला तुफान राडा झाला. गुहागरमध्ये भास्कर जाधवांच्या कार्यालयाबाहेर दोन्ही गटाचे कार्यकर्ते भिडले. निलेश राणेंच्या ताफ्यातील गाड्यांवर दगडफेक केली. दरम्यान हा राडा पुर्वनियोजित असल्याचा बोललं जात आहे. राडा होण्याआधी काही तरूण हातात लोखंडी सळ्या घेऊन दिसताना पहायला मिळत आहे. या घटनेआधीचा व्हिडीओ आता सोशल मिडीयावर मोठा व्हायरल होत आहे.

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

viral
Nilesh rane
Video
former mp nilesh rane
Bhaskar jadhav
Bhaskar Jadhav
viral video

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News
www.esakal.com