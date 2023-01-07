Video- Komal Jadhav (कोमल जाधव)

Rahibai Popere: पद्मश्री राहीबाई पोपेरेंना भाषण आटोपतं घेण्यास सांगितलं?

राज्याची उपराजधानी नागपुरात १०८ वी भारतीय विज्ञान काँग्रेस प्रदर्शन भरलं आहे. यावेळी पद्मश्री राहीबाई पोपेरे यांनी आपल्या भाषणात गावात पायाभूत सुविधा नसल्याचं सांगत सरकारवर टीका केली. त्यामुळे त्यांना भाषण आटोपतं घेण्यास भाग पाडल्याचा आरोप होतोय. आयोजकांना विचारलं असता त्यांनी यावर प्रतिक्रिया देणं टाळलं.

The 108th Indian Science Congress has been held in Nagpur, the vice capital of the state. On this occasion, Padmashri Rahibai Popere in her speech criticized the government saying that there is no infrastructure in the village. So it is said that because of this she has been forced to end her speech. When asked, the organizers refused to comment.