Pankaja Munde on Manoj Jarange: Maratha Reservation साठी पंकजाताईंनी दिला नवा नारा...

ओबीसींना संरक्षण आणि मराठ्यांच्या भविष्याचे रक्षण हा माझ्या राजकीय प्रवासातील महत्त्वाचा विषय आहे, असं म्हणत भाजप नेत्या पंकजा मुंडे यांनी नवा नारा दिलाय. लोकसभेची उमेदवारी मिळाल्यानंतर पंकजा मुंडे पहिल्यांदाच बीड जिल्ह्यात आल्या असता धामणगाव गावात त्यांचं जंगी स्वागत करण्यात आले.

Pankaja Munde
Maratha Reservation
Maratha
Maratha reservation case
Dhule Maratha Reservation

