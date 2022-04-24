Video- yamini Lawhate
Video : पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदींना पहिला लता दीनानाथ मंगेशकर पुरस्कार प्रदान
Published on : 24 April 2022, 1:51 pm
पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदींना पहिला लता दीनानाथ मंगेशकर पुरस्कार प्रदान
Web Title: Pm Narendra Modi 1st Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award Ceremony
Read Latest Marathi News Headlines of Maharashtra, Live Marathi News of Mumbai, Pune, Politics, Finance, Entertainment, Sports, Jobs, Lifestyle at Sakal. To Get Updates on Mobile, Download the Sakal Mobile App for Android & iOS.
सकाळ आता सर्व सोशल मीडिया प्लॅटफॉर्मवर. ताज्या घडामोडींसाठी टेलिग्राम, फेसबुक, ट्विटर, शेअर चॅट आणि इन्स्टाग्रामवर आम्हाला फॉलो करा तसेच, आमच्या YouTube Channel आजच Subscribe करा..
सकाळ आता सर्व सोशल मीडिया प्लॅटफॉर्मवर. ताज्या घडामोडींसाठी टेलिग्राम, फेसबुक, ट्विटर, शेअर चॅट आणि इन्स्टाग्रामवर आम्हाला फॉलो करा तसेच, आमच्या YouTube Channel आजच Subscribe करा..