Prashant Jagtap विधानसभेच्या रिंगणात उतरणार?, Ajit Pawar गटाचे Chetan Tupe यांच्या अडचणी वाढणार?

व्हिडिओ
राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेसमध्ये फूट पडल्यापासून प्रशांत जगताप हे शरद पवारांची बाजू ताकदीने मांडत आहेत. आता विधानसभेच्या मैदानात उतरणार असल्याचे ही सांगण्यात येत आहे. हडपसर विधानसभा मतदारसंघातून चेतन तुपेंशी त्यांची लढत होण्याची शक्यता वर्तवण्यात येत आहे.
#prashantjagtap #chetantupe #ajitpawar
