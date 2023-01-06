Pune Koyta Gang New Video: कोयत्याचा धाक दाखवत हॉटेल मालकाला धमकी आणि तोडफोड | Sakal
Video- अक्षय बडवे

Pune Koyta Gang New Video: कोयत्याचा धाक दाखवत हॉटेल मालकाला धमकी आणि तोडफोड

Published on : 6 January 2023, 2:30 pm

पुण्यात कोयता दाखवून दहशत माजवणाऱ्या तरुणांचा सीसीटीव्ही व्हिडिओ समोर आला आहे. हॉटेलची तोडफोड करुन मालकाशी वाद घालताना सर्व तरुण सीसीटीव्ही कैद झालेत. लष्कर पोलीस स्टेशनमध्ये गुन्हा नोंद झाला असून चौघांना पोलिसांनी बेड्या ठोकल्यात.

A new CCTV video of Pune Koyta Gang has gone viral. In this 5-6 youths threatened and vandalized the hotel owner. A case has been registered at the Army police station and the four have been fettered by the police.

