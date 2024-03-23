व्हिडिओ

Pune Loksabha Ravindra Dhangekar यांना उमेदवारी घोषित, Aba Bagul नाराज थेट पक्षश्रेष्ठींना सवाल

पुणे लोकसभेसाठी आमदार रवींद्र धंगेकर यांना काँग्रेसकडून उमेदवारी जाहीर झाली आहे. तरी त्यांच्या उमेदवारीला पक्षातूनच विरोध होताना दिसतोय. पुण्याचे माजी उपमहापौर आबा बागुल यांनी थेट ‘मी कुठे कमी पडलो?’, असा सवाल पक्षश्रेष्ठींना विचारला.

Pune News
Congress
Loksabha Election
loksabha
Maharashtra Politics
Loksabha Election 2024

