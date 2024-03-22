व्हिडिओ

Pune Loksabha News: Ravindra Dhangekar vs Muralidhar Mohol सामन्यात कोण बाजी मारणार?| Kasba Pattern

पुणे शहर लोकसभा मतदारसंघासाठी अखेर काँग्रेसने आमदार रवींद्र धंगेकर यांना संधी दिली. धंगेकर यांच्या निमित्ताने पुन्हा एकदा ‘कसबा पॅटर्न’ संपूर्ण शहरात राबवून हक्काचा मतदारसंघ ताब्यात घेण्यासाठी भाजपच्या पहिलवान उमेदवाराला काँग्रेस अस्मान दाखविणार का? याची उत्सुकता निर्माण झाली आहे.

