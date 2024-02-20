Pune Water Pollution: नद्या वाचवण्यासाठी हे आजोबा करत आहेत हात जोडून विनंती

पुण्यातील मुळा-मुठा नदीत निर्माल्य, टाकाऊ अन्न, जुने कपडे टाकण्याचे प्रकार सर्रास घडतात. अशा लोकांना थांबवण्याचं काम औंधमध्ये राहणारे भालजी जडे हे गेल्या १२ वर्षांपासून करतायंत. नदी स्वच्छ ठेवण्यासाठी प्रत्येकाने प्रयत्न केले पाहिजेत, असं ते सांगतात. बालजी जडे यांचे लष्करी शिस्तीत निम्मे आयुष्य गेल्याने नियमितपणे व्यायाम, १० किलोमीटर सायकलींग करतात. त्यावेळी औंध येथील राम नदीवरील राजीव गांधी पूल, महादजी शिंदे पूल, डॉ. बाबासाहेब आंबेडकर पूल अशा वेगवेगळ्या पुलांवर थांबून जडे नागरिकांना नदीमध्ये कचरा न टाकण्याचे आवाहन करतात.

(Disposing of stale food and old clothes into Pune's Mula-Mutha river is a widespread issue. Bhalji Jade, a resident of Aundh, has been actively intervening to prevent such actions for the past 12 years. He says everyone should help keep the river clean.)

दिग्दर्शक आणि संकलन : प्रसाद महेकर

छायाचित्रण : प्रथमेश अग्निहोत्री