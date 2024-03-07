व्हिडिओ

'Sharad Pawar म्हणतात मला', Ajit Pawar यांच्या आमदाराला थेट पवारांची वॉर्निंग | Sunil Shelke

आज राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस शरदचंद्र पवार पक्षातर्फे लोणावळ्यात मावळ मध्ये असलेल्या प्रमुख पदाधिकाऱ्यांचा मेळावा पार पडला. या मेळाव्याला स्वतः शरद पवारांनी मार्गदर्शन केलं. या मेळाव्यात भाषण करताना पवारांनी आपल्या कार्यकर्त्यांना धमकावल्याप्रकरणी अजित पवार गटातील आमदार सुनील शेळकेंचे कान टोचले.

Sharad Pawar
Ajit Pawar
NCP
lonavala
ncp leader
Maval Tahsil
sunil shelke

