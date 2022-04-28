Video- Vaishnavi Patil

Video: देशात अधिक तांदूळ उत्पादनामुळे निर्यात जास्त होण्याची शक्यता

यंदा देशात चांगल्या पावासाचा अंदाज आहे. त्यामुळे #भात_उत्पादन वाढीची शक्यता आहे. तर देशात तांदळाचा अतिरिक्त साठा आहे. त्यामुळे चालू आर्थिक वर्षातही भारताच्या #तांदूळ निर्यातीत वाढ होईल, असे जाणकारांनी सांगितले. तर भारतातून २ कोटी १० लाख टन #तांदूळ_निर्यात होवू शकतो, असा अंदाज युएसडीएने व्यक्त केला. #Rice_production may increase in the country this year. Also #FCI has an excess stock of #rice. In this condition #rice_export will be high this season. Watch the video to know the rice availability in the country. #RiceExport #RiceFarming #Rice #Sakal #FarmingNews #FarmingTechniques #AgriculturalNews