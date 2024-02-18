व्हिडिओ

Latur येथे Vilasrao Deshmukh यांच्या पुतळ्याच्या अनावरण सोहळ्यावेळी Ritesh Deshmukh यांना आलं रडू

लातूरमधील निवळी येथे विलास सहकारी साखर कारखाना परिसरात माजी मुख्यमंत्री विलासराव देशमुख यांच्या पुर्णाकृती पुतळण्याचं अनावरण करण्यात आलं. यावेळी वडिलांच्या आठवणीत रितेश देशमुख भावून झाल्याचं पहायला मिळालं.

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Amit Deshmukh
Dhiraj Deshmukh
Vilasrao Deshmukh

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News
www.esakal.com