Sakal Survey 2024: Loksabha Election कोणता पक्ष मारणार बाजी? मतदारांचा कल काय? | Maharashtra

लोकसभेच्या निवडणुकांच्या तोंडावर सर्वच राजकीय पक्षाकडून मोर्चेबांधणी केली जात आहे. यादरम्यान निवडणुकांच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर सकाळ मीडिया ग्रुपच्या वतीने एक सर्व्हेक्षण करण्यात आले. त्यामध्ये महाराष्ट्रातील जनतेचा कौल नेमका कोणाकडे आहे? महाराष्ट्राची सध्याची राजकीय, सामाजिक परिस्थिती बघता जनतेला नेमका कौल जाणून घेण्याचा 'सकाळ'ने प्रयत्न केला. याविषयी विश्लेषण केलं सकाळच्या कार्यकारी संपादक शीतल पवार यांनी..

