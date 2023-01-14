Sanjay Shirsat on Uddhav Thackeray: “१७ तारखेच्या निकालाची ठाकरेंना भीती, पक्षप्रमुख पद गमवावं लागणार” | Sakal
Sanjay Shirsat on Uddhav Thackeray: “१७ तारखेच्या निकालाची ठाकरेंना भीती, पक्षप्रमुख पद गमवावं लागणार”

Published on : 14 January 2023, 10:30 am

१७ तारखेला निवडणूक आयोगाचा निकाल शिंदे गटाच्या बाजूने लागल्यावर मोठ्या संख्येने उद्धव ठाकरे गटाचे नेते, आमदार आणि अगदी नगरसेवकही एकनाथ शिंदे साहेबांच्या नेतृत्वात आमच्या पक्षात प्रवेश करतील, असा खळबळजनक दावा  शिंदे गटाचे आमदार संजय शिरसाठ यांनी केला आहे

Shinde group MLA Sanjay Shirsat has made a sensational claim that a large number of Uddhav Thackeray group leaders, MLAs and even corporators will join the leadership of Eknath Shinde when the Election Commission results are in favour of the Shinde group on the 17th.

