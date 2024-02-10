व्हिडिओ

Santosh Bangar यांचा शाळकरी मुलांना अजब सल्ला, ‘…तर दोन दिवस उपाशी राहा’

एकनाथ शिंदे गटाचे हिंगोलीचे आमदार संतोष बांगर एका शाळेत गेले होते. यावेळी शाळकरी विद्यार्थ्यांशी बोलताना त्यांनी अजब सल्ला दिला. यावेळी ते विद्यार्थ्यांना काय म्हणाले, ते जाणून घेण्यासाठी व्हिडिओ पाहा

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

CM Eknath Shinde
Uddhav Thackeray
Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Politics
mumbai politics

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News
www.esakal.com