व्हिडिओ

Sharad Pawar यांची Supreme Court याचिका defect list मध्ये; डिफेक्ट यादी म्हणजे नेमकं काय?

राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस पक्षाचं नाव, घड्याळ हे निवडणूक चिन्ह आणि पक्षाचा झेंडा केंद्रीय निवडणूक आयोगानं अजित पवार गटाला दिला. केंद्रीय निवडणूक आयोगाच्या निकालाविरोधात शरद पवार गटानं सर्वोच्च न्यायालयात धाव घेतली. पण यावेळी पवारांनी दाखल केलेली याचिका सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाच्या डिफेक्ट यादीत गेली. त्यामुळे ही डिफेक्ट यादी म्हणजे नेमकं काय? या यादीत कोणत्या याचिका जातात? या डिफेक्ट यादीचा अर्थ काय? तेच समजून घेऊयात-

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Sharad Pawar
Rohit Pawar
Ajit Pawar
Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Politics

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News
www.esakal.com