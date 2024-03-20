व्हिडिओ

Saroj Patil on Chandrakant Patil: Sharad Pawar यांच्या बहिणीचं BJPच्या मनसुब्यावर उत्तर

पवारांचा हिशोब चुकता करण्याची संधी कार्यकर्त्यांना मिळाली आहे, त्यामुळे आता शरद पवारांचा पराभव काफी आहे, असं वक्तव्य भाजप नेते चंद्रकांत पाटलांनी काल बारामतीत जाऊन केलं होतं. त्याविषयी पत्रकारांनी शरद पवारांच्या भगिनी सरोज पाटलांना विचारलं असता त्यांनी त्याला चोख प्रत्युत्तर दिलंय.

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Chandrakant Patil
Maharashtra News
Day Maharashtra
Parth Pawar
Sharad Pawar
Rohit Pawar
Ajit Pawar
maharashtra
Maharashtra Politics
mumbai politics

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News
www.esakal.com