Video- Shubham Botre

Chandrashekhar Bawankule : मुख्यमंत्री शिंदेंची खुर्ची धोक्यात? नागपुरातील कार्यक्रमात चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांचं विधान

राज्याचे मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे असले तरी सत्तेची खरी चावी ही देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांच्या हातात आहे, असं वक्तव्य कानावर पडत असत. दरम्यान आता भाजप प्रदेशाध्यक्ष चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे यांनीच मनातली उच्च बोलून दाखवत, फडणवीसांनी मुख्यमंत्री व्हावं असं म्हटलंय

Eknath Shinde is Chief Minister of Maharashtra, but the opponent always says that the key to power is in the hands of Devendra Fadnavis. Meanwhile, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule himself has said that Fadnavis should become the chief minister.

