Video- Aditya Kakde

Aurangabad: मध्यवर्ती बसस्थानकात एसटी कर्मचाऱ्यांनी उधळला गुलाल

Published on : 07 April, 2022, 01:00 PM

औरंगाबादः एसटी कर्मचाऱ्यांच्या संपावर न्यायालयात सुनावणी झाली. त्यानंतर गुरुवार (ता.7) रोजी एसटी कर्मचाऱ्यांनी औरंगाबादच्या मध्यवर्ती बसस्थानकात एकमेकांना गुलाल लावून जल्लोष केला.

Web Title: St Employee Celebration In Bus Tation In Aurangabad

टॅग्स :Aurangabad NewsaurangabadSTState Transport
