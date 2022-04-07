Video- Aditya Kakde
Aurangabad: मध्यवर्ती बसस्थानकात एसटी कर्मचाऱ्यांनी उधळला गुलाल
Published on : 07 April, 2022, 01:00 PM
औरंगाबादः एसटी कर्मचाऱ्यांच्या संपावर न्यायालयात सुनावणी झाली. त्यानंतर गुरुवार (ता.7) रोजी एसटी कर्मचाऱ्यांनी औरंगाबादच्या मध्यवर्ती बसस्थानकात एकमेकांना गुलाल लावून जल्लोष केला.
Web Title: St Employee Celebration In Bus Tation In Aurangabad
