Video- Shubham Botre

FRP चा कर्नाटक पॅटर्न महाराष्ट्रातही लागू होणार का ?

शेतकरी संघटनेच्या आंदोलानानंतर कर्नाटक सरकारने यंदा ऊस उत्पादक शेतकऱ्यांना ‘एफआरपी’सोबत इथेनॉल विक्रीतून मिळणारी रक्कमही देण्याच निर्णय घेतलाय. शेतकऱ्यांना प्रति टन ५० रुपये जास्त मिळणार आहेत. महाराष्ट्र सरकारनेही असा निर्णय घ्यावा अशी मागणी जोर धरु लागली आहे. पण खरंच हा निर्णय राज्यात राबवणं शक्य आहे का? कर्नाटकनं नेमका काय निर्णय घेतला? याची माहिती तुम्हाला या व्हिडिओतून मिळेल. After the agitation of the farmers' association, the Karnataka government has decided to pay the amount earned from the sale of ethanol along with the 'FRP' to the sugarcane farmers this year. Farmers will get Rs 50 more per ton. The demand that the Maharashtra government should also take such a decision is getting stronger. But is it really possible to implement this decision in the state? What exactly did Karnataka decide? You will get this information from this video.