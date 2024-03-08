व्हिडिओ

Rahul Narvekar यांना Supreme Court नं झापलं, Eknath Shinde गटात धाकधूक वाढली | Uddhav Thackeray

‘आपण दिलेला निकाल हा सर्वोच्च न्यायालयानं दिलेल्या निकालाशी विसंगत नाही का?’, असा सवाल सर्वोच्च न्यायालयाचे सरन्यायाधीश धनंजय चंद्रचूड यांनी विधानसभाध्यक्ष राहुल नार्वेकरांना विचारला. न्यायमूर्ती चंद्रचूड यांनी नार्वेकरांच्या निकालाविरुद्धच्या याचिकेवर सुनावणीवेळी आणखी काय म्हटलं, ते जाणून घेण्यासाठी व्हिडिओ शेवटपर्यंत पाहा...

