व्हिडिओ

Katraj Zoo : पळालेला बिबट्या पुन्हा जेरबंद कसा करण्यात आला?, संपूर्ण घटनाक्रम

कात्रज येथील प्राणी संग्रहालयाच्या पिंजऱ्यातून सोमवारी पहाटे बाहेर पडलेल्या बिबट्याला मंगळवारी रात्री नऊ वाजता पकडण्यात प्रशासकीय यंत्रणेला यश आले. बिबट्या प्राणी संग्रहालयाच्या परिसरातच होता. त्याला जेरबंद करण्यासाठी प्राणिसंग्रहालय, वन खाते, बचाव कार्यातील संस्था, पोलिस आणि अग्निशमन दलाच्या जवानांनी सुमारे ४० तास शर्थीचे प्रयत्न केले.

Pune News
katraj
Leopard
Zoo

