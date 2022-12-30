Video- Komal Jadhav (कोमल जाधव)

Uddhav Thackeray यांना पत्र लिहून बीडमधील पदाधिकाऱ्याचा आत्महत्येचा प्रयत्न

बीडमधील युवा सेना तालुकाप्रमुख अक्षय भुमकर यांनी बुधवारी विष पिऊन आत्महत्येचा प्रयत्न केला. त्याआधी शिवसेना पक्षप्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे, युवा सेनाप्रमुख आदित्य ठाकरेंना पाठविलेल्या पत्रात युवा सेनेच्या विभागीय सचिव विपुल बाळासाहेब पिंगळे यांच्यावर त्यांनी गंभीर आरोप केले आहेत. आता नेमकं प्रकरण काय? समजून घ्या या व्हिडिओतून-

Yuva Sena taluka chief Akshay Bhumkar in Beed attempted suicide by consuming poison on Wednesday. Earlier, in a letter sent to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, he had levelled serious allegations against Yuva Sena divisional secretary Vipul Balasaheb Pingle. Now what exactly is the case? Understand from this video