Video- यामिनी लव्हाटे
Pune Ganesh Visarjan : मिरवणुकीत मनसे नेते Vasant More यांचा चंद्रा गाण्यावर ठेका पाहिलात?
Published on : 11 September 2022, 7:29 am
Vasant More Dance Video in Ganesh Visarjan Mirvnuk at Pune : पुण्यातील गणपती विसर्जन मिरवणुकीत तात्यांनी लावणीवर ठेका धरला. चंद्रमुखी सिनेमातील चंद्रा गाण्यावर तात्या थिरकले. तात्यांचा हा व्हिडीओ सोशल मीडियावर व्हायरल होतोय. मनसे नेते वसंत मोरेंना तात्या म्हणून संबोधलं जातं. विसर्जन मिरवणुकीत मोरे ‘चंद्रा’ लावणीवर थिरकले.
Web Title: Vasant More Dance Video In Ganesh Visarjan Mirvnuk At Pune
