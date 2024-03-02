व्हिडिओ

Vidhanparishad News: Aniket Tatkare बद्दल बोलताना Aditi Tatkare भावूक | Neelam Gorhe | maharashtra

महाराष्ट्र राज्य विधिमंडळाच्या अंतरिम अर्थसंकल्पीय अधिवेशनाचा काल शेवटचा दिवस होता. यावेळी भाऊ अनिकेत तटकरेंच्या निरोप समारंभाच्या भाषणात बोलताना मंत्री अदिती तटकरेंना भावना अनावर झाल्या. यावेळी बहीण तोंडभरुन कौतुक करत असताना अनिकेत तटकरेही भावनाविवश झालेले दिसले.

