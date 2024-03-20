व्हिडिओ
Vikshit Bharat Sampark : Narendra Modi यांचा पाकिस्तानी आणि दुबईच्या नागरिकांना मेसेज
Narendra Modi's message to the citizens of Pakistan and Dubai? Know what exactly happened| Viral News...
पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांच्या पत्रासह 'विकसित भारत संपर्क'साठी जनतेचा अभिप्राय आणि सूचना मागवणाऱ्या व्हॉट्सॲप मेसेजेसनी अलीकडच्या काही दिवसांत वाद निर्माण केला आहे. देशातील विरोध पक्षांनी हा सर्व प्रकार बेकायदेशीर आणि आदर्श आचारसंहितेचे उल्लंघन करणारा असल्याचा आरोप केला आहे.
