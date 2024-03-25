व्हिडिओ

Fitness घरी बसून होणार साध्य?, व्यायमाच्या गोळीचा लागला शोध | Weight Loss

आपल्यापैकी कित्येक जणांना व्यायामाचा कंटाळा येतो. रोज उठून जिमला जा, किंवा बाहेर पडून पळायला जाणे यापेक्षा बेडमध्ये झोपून राहणंच बरं असं बहुतांश लोकांना वाटत असतं. काहीही व्यायाम न करता फिट राहण्याची जादू आपल्याकडे हवी असं जर तुम्हाला वाटत असेल, तर ही बातमी तुमच्यासाठीच आहे.

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Weight Loss
weight loss news
Fitness Special
weight loss recipe
weight loss tips

Related Stories

No stories found.
Esakal Marathi News
www.esakal.com