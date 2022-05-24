Video- yamini Lawhate
Video : Congress च्या चिंतन शिबिरावर देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी काय टीका केली.
Published on : 24 May 2022, 10:03 am
भाजपच्या प्रदेश कार्यसमितीची बैठक मुंबईमध्ये पार पडली यावेळी देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी कॉंग्रेसच्या चिंतन शिबिरावर टीका केली.
Web Title: What Did Devendra Fadnavis Criticize On The Congress Thinking Camp
