Video : Congress च्या चिंतनशिबिरावर देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी काय टीका केली. | Sakal
sakal

बोलून बातमी शोधा

  1. Home
  2. Video Story
  3. What Did Devendra Fadnavis Criticize On The Congress Thinking Camp
Video- yamini Lawhate

Video : Congress च्या चिंतन शिबिरावर देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी काय टीका केली.

Published on : 24 May 2022, 10:03 am

भाजपच्या प्रदेश कार्यसमितीची बैठक मुंबईमध्ये पार पडली यावेळी देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी कॉंग्रेसच्या चिंतन शिबिरावर टीका केली.

Web Title: What Did Devendra Fadnavis Criticize On The Congress Thinking Camp

Read Latest Marathi News Headlines of Maharashtra, Live Marathi News of Mumbai, Pune, Politics, Finance, Entertainment, Sports, Jobs, Lifestyle at Sakal. To Get Updates on Mobile, Download the Sakal Mobile App for Android & iOS.
सकाळ आता सर्व सोशल मीडिया प्लॅटफॉर्मवर. ताज्या घडामोडींसाठी टेलिग्राम, फेसबुक, ट्विटर, शेअर चॅट आणि इन्स्टाग्रामवर आम्हाला फॉलो करा तसेच, आमच्या YouTube Channel आजच Subscribe करा..
टॅग्स :Chandrakant PatilMaharashtra NewsBjpMumbai NewsDevendra FadnavisBJP LeaderBJP MLABjp GovernmentBJP movementBJP Yuva Morcha
sakal_logo
OUR SERVICES
go to top