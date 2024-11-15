व्हिडिओ | Videos

Aditya Thackeray Bag : आदित्य ठाकरेंची बॅग तपासली अन् काय सापडलं? व्हिडिओ पाहा

Aditya Thackeray Bag checket at Dapoli : उद्धव ठाकरे यांच्यानंतर आता आदित्य ठाकरेंच्या बॅगेचीही तपासणी झाली

विधानसभा निवडणुकीच्या प्रचारासाठी जाणाऱ्या उद्धव ठाकरे यांची बॅग तपासण्यात आल्याने राजकीय वर्तुळात मोठी चर्चा झाली होती. आता आदित्य ठाकरे यांची बॅगही तपासण्यात आली. दापोली येथील हेलिपॅड येथे ही तपासणी झाली.

Aditya Thackeray bag checked at Dapoli
Aditya Thackeray: 'आता मागे फिरलो तर मला मारून टाकतील', सुरतहून शिंदेंचा ठाकरेंना फोन, आदित्य ठाकरेंचा गौप्यस्फोट

सकाळ+ चे सदस्य व्हा

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Loading content, please wait...
Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Vidhansabha Elections
Aditya Thackeray
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024
Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha

Related Stories

No stories found.