व्हिडिओ | Videos

Ahmednagar News: नगरमध्ये तणाव, रामगिरी महाराजांविरोधात मुस्लिम समाज आक्रमक

रामगिरी महाराजांचं वादग्रस्त विधान, अहमदनगरमध्ये तणाव

रामगिरी महाराजांनी एका सप्ताहात केलेल्या विधानाच्या निषेधार्थ अहमदनगर (अहिल्यानगर) येथे तणावाची स्थिती निर्माण झाली आहे. त्यामुळे तिथे मुस्लिम बांधव चांगलेच आक्रमक झाले आहेत. कोपरगाव, राहता इथेही मुस्लिम समाज आक्रमक झाल्याचे समजते. या प्रकरणी आमच्या धार्मिक भावना दुखावल्या असून रामगिरी महाराजांवर कारवाईची मागणी करण्यात आली.

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Loading content, please wait...
Ahmednagar
Muslim Community
Hindu Muslim

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com