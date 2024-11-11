व्हिडिओ | Videos

Ajit Pawar Mimicry : अजितदादांनी भर सभेत केली जयंत पाटील यांची मिमिक्री; हे पाहा!

Ajit Pawar mimics Jayant Patil : इस्लामपूरमध्ये झालेल्या सभेत अजित पवार यांनी मिमिक्री करून दाखवली

राज्यात विधानसभा निवडणुकीच्या प्रचारासाठी सर्वच पक्षांचे बडे नेते रोज सभा घेत आहेत. इस्लामपूर येथे झालेल्या प्रचारसभेत उपमुख्यमंत्री अजित पवार यांनी मिमिक्री केल्यानंतर सभेत एकच हशा उसळला. हा व्हिडिओ पाहा.

Ajit Pawar
Jayant Patil
Islampur
Maharashtra Assembly Election
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024
Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha

