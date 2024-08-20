व्हिडिओ | Videos

Badlapur news ; शाळेतच चिमुकल्यांवर अत्याचार, संतापाची लाट

बदलापूर येथील नामांकित शाळेत शिकणाऱ्या २ चिमुकल्यांवर झाल्याची घटना समोर आली आहे

बदलापूर येथील नामांकित शाळेत शिकणाऱ्या २ चिमुकल्यांवर लैंगिक अत्याचार झाल्याची घटना समोर आली आहे. त्यामुळे आता सर्वत्र संतापाची लाट उसळली आहे.  मंगळवारी बदलापूर बंदची हाक दिली. बदलापूर स्थानकावर रेलरोको आंदोलन सुरु झाले असून मुंबईकडे जाणाऱ्या रेल्वेगाड्या थांबवण्यात आल्या आहेत.

ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!

Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.

Loading content, please wait...
crime
child abuse
Sexual harassment
badlapur

Related Stories

No stories found.
Marathi News Esakal
www.esakal.com