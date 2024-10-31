व्हिडिओ | Videos

BJP Candidate List : जागावाटपात भाजपची खेळी; तब्बल १६० उमेदवार रिंगणात

Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Election : भाजपचे अनेक उमेदवार लढवणार मित्रपक्षांकडून निवडणूक; भाजपची रणनीती पाहा.

राज्यातील विधानसभा निवडणुकीसाठी महायुतीतील जागावाटपाचे चित्र अखेर स्पष्ट झाले आहे. कागदावर भाजपच्या वाट्याला महायुतीमध्ये १४८ जागा आल्या आहेत. पण प्रत्यक्षात भाजपने १६० उमेदवार रिंगणात उतरवले आहेत. असं कसं शक्य झालं? जाणून घ्या लगेच.

