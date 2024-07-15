व्हिडिओ | Videos
Sharad Pawar यांची भेट घेतल्यानंतर भुजबळ-अजित पवार एकत्र
छगन भुजबळ यांनी शरद पवार यांची भेट घेतल्याने राजकीय चर्चांना उधाण
छगन भुजबळ यांनी आज अचानक सिल्व्हर ओकवर जाऊन शरद पवारांची भेट घेतली. त्यांच्या या भेटीने अनेकांच्या भुवया उंचावल्या. छगन भुजबळ अजित पवार गटात नाराज आहेत अशा चर्चा देखील सुरु झाल्या. मात्र शरद पवारांच्या भेटीनंतर छगन भुजबळ आणि अजित पवार एकत्र पहायला मिळाले.
ब्रेक घ्या, डोकं चालवा, कोडे सोडवा!
Read latest Marathi news, Watch Live Streaming on Esakal and Maharashtra News. Breaking news from India, Pune, Mumbai. Get the Politics, Entertainment, Sports, Lifestyle, Jobs, and Education updates. And Live taja batmya on Esakal Mobile App. Download the Esakal Marathi news Channel app for Android and IOS.