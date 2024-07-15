व्हिडिओ | Videos
Chhagan Bhujbal Sharad Pawar Meet: छगन भुजबळ पवारांना भेटले, महायुतीचं टेन्शन वाढलं?
छगन भुजबळ-शरद पवार भेटीवर चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे आणि दादा भुसेंची प्रतिक्रिया
राष्ट्रवादी काँग्रेस अजित पवार गटाचे नेते छगन भुजबळ शरद पवारांना जाऊन भेटले. यामुळे महायुतीच्या नेत्यांचं टेन्शन वाढलेलं दिसतंय. या भेटीवर भाजप प्रदेशाध्यक्ष चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे आणि शिंदे गटाचे नेते दादा भुसेंनी काय प्रतिक्रिया दिली ते पाहा..
