Aditya Thackeray यांच्या दौऱ्याला भाजपचा विरोध, भाजप-ठाकरे गटाच्या कार्यकर्त्यांमध्ये राडा |Politics

दोन्ही पक्षांचे कार्यकर्ते एकमेकांवर धावून गेले. परिस्थिती हाताबाहेर गेल्याने पोलिसांना सौम्य लाठीचार्ज करावा लागला.

ठाकरे गटाने पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदी यांच्या जळगाव दौऱ्याला विरोध केला होता. ठाकरे गटाच्या या विरोधाला उत्तर म्हणून छत्रपती संभाजीनगरमध्ये आदित्य ठाकरे यांच्या दौऱ्याचा निषेध करत भाजप कार्यकर्त्यांनी आंदोलन केले. यावेळी भाजप आणि ठाकरे गटाच्या कार्यकर्त्यांमध्ये मोठा राडा झाला. दोन्ही पक्षांचे कार्यकर्ते एकमेकांवर धावून गेले. यावेळी वातावरण पेटल्यानं पोलिसांना सौम्य लाठीचार्ज देखील करावा लागला.

