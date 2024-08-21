व्हिडिओ | Videos

Chitra Wagh: "गृहमंत्री कोणालाही पाठीशी घालणार नाहीत," बदलापूर प्रकरणावर काय म्हणाल्या चित्रा वाघ?

Chitra Wagh On Badlapur Case: आता भाजप नेत्या चित्रा वाघ यांनी विरोधकांना उत्तर देत गृहमंत्र्यांचा बचाव केला आहे. वाघ म्हणाल्या की, गृहमंत्री सक्षम आहेत, पण काहीजण राजकीय पोळ्या भाजत आहेत.

बदलापूरमध्ये झालेल्या प्रकरणानंतर राज्यातील राजकीय वातावरणही तापले आहे. आशात विरोधक आक्रमक झाले असून, गृहमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांचा राजीनामा मागत आहेत. काहीजणांनी फडणवीस अकार्यक्षम गृहमंत्री असल्याचा आरोप केला आहे.

आता भाजप नेत्या चित्रा वाघ यांनी विरोधकांना उत्तर देत गृहमंत्र्यांचा बचाव केला आहे. वाघ म्हणाल्या की, गृहमंत्री सक्षम आहेत, पण काहीजण राजकीय पोळ्या भाजत आहेत.

