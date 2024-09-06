व्हिडिओ | Videos

CM Eknath Shinde on Ajit Pawar: अजितदादांसोबतच्या वादावर मुख्यमंत्री शिंदे काय म्हणाले?

CM Eknath Shinde: साप्ताहिक सरकारनामाच्या प्रकाशन सोहळ्यात मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदेंनी रोखठोक प्रश्नांना सडेतोड उत्तरं दिली.

CM Eknath Shinde on Ajit Pawar: महायुतीच्या सरकारमध्ये सारंकाही आलबेल नाही. शिंदे-अजितदादांमध्ये पटत नाही, अशा चर्चा राजकीय वर्तुळात सुरु असतात. या चर्चांवरुन विरोधकांकडून मुख्यमंत्री एकनाथ शिंदे आणि उपमुख्यमंत्री अजित पवार यांच्यात वाद असल्याची टीका केली जाते. त्याविषयी मुख्यमंत्री शिंदेंना विचारलं असता त्यांनी प्रतिक्रिया देताना काय म्हटलं, ते पाहा...

